Noxolo Mtshali makes sharp U-turn, returns to SABC news

SABC news anchor Noxolo Mtshali is making a U-turn after she announced her departure from the public broadcaster in April.

Mtshali took to social media in April to announce that her time as an IsiZulu news anchor was coming to an end.

She added that nothing makes her happier than reading the news in IsiZulu, her mother tongue, and feeling proud of it.

On Thursday, Mtshali took to social media to announce that she will be back on TV in September.

She said her grandmother is always asking where she is when she switches on the television at 7pm to watch the news on SABC1, hoping to see her.

“It is these kinds of messages that I receive on a daily basis that made it easy for me to come back when I was called to return to the SABC Zulu desk,” she said.

“I could not ignore izikhalo zenu [your complaints] anymore, which is why ngithobeka kakhulu ukunazisa ukuthi [I am announcing that] your girl is back on your screens.

“The first bulletin will be on Monday, the 2nd of September 2024. Uthando eningipha lona [your love] really humbles me.

Asiqhubeke siqhakambise ulwimi lweSintu. Lungafi ngathi [let us continue to advocate for our languages]. Our languages must not die while we watch],” wrote Mtshali.

Mtshali began her career 15 years ago as a kids news presenter.

Subsequently, she assumed responsibility for the main bulletin’s weather report and began hosting the lunchtime and evening news bulletins.

In June 2023, she started presenting a three-hour breakfast show called Ekhaya Jikelele.

During her time at the SABC, Mtshali was able to capture many South African viewers with her pure, heartwarming, and unique broadcasting talent.

Mtshali also does voiceover work and serves as a brand ambassador.

Also Read: Noxolo Mtshali looks elsewhere after illustrious career at SABC

SABC executive news producer robbed

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content