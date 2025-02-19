Ntsiki Mazwai pens apology after social media spat with minister

In a latest twist to the sag, the outspoken poet and author, Ntsiki Mazwai, has apologised for her recent posts. Her apology comes after a tiff between her and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. Mazwai\u2019s name removed from Cuba invite list At the heart of it is an invite Mazwai received from the Cuban Book Institute. McKenzie later removed her name from the list. He said he wanted the list to be inclusive. But Mazwai was not happy with the removal of her name. She took to social media and wrote: \u201cREMOVE GAYTON MCKENZIE AS THE MINISTER OF ARTS AND CULTURE. He knows NOTHING about art and he is using state coffers to enrich his friends.\u201d \u201cWe saw and we remember how he treats artists. MAKAHAMBE. Gayton is not a leader. Our taxes are feeding slay queens. Making ministers think they are the gods of our money,\u201d she wrote in another post. Accused ministers who sleep with slay queens\u00a0 In another deleted posts she accused Ministers who sleep with slay queens. McKenzie hit back and threatened to sue Mazwai. He wrote: \u201cYou have made very serious allegations against me, very slanderous. I will take you to court, you will have perfect opportunity to show a court of law all your evidence. You have gone very far this time. Please start by posting your invite from Cubans.\u201d Back-and-forth spat To which Mazwai responded: \u201cSend me your email so I can send you all the communications. Gayton I have not slandered you, you\u2019re now trying to bully me into silence. Send your email I am happy to send you the communications. Also the people from PA in your list? Can we unpack that too?\u201d A day later, Mazwai apologised. It is not clear what led to an apology. Though she did not mention the minister in her apology, she vowed to be more respectful in future. Expressed remorse in her apology The apology reads as follows: \u201cI would like to sincerely apologise for my recent post. Upon further consideration, I realise that the comments made were not only inappropriate but may have caused unnecessary harm and confusion. While the intention was to express frustration, I understand that such statements can be misinterpreted or damaging. And for that, I apologise.\u201d \u201cI also recognise the need to be more thoughtful and responsible when discussing sensitive matters. Especially when it involves public figures and important industry processes. \u201cMoving forward, I will ensure that my comments are more measured and respectful. Once again, I apologise for any offence caused and will work to be more mindful in the future. Thank you for your understanding,\u201d she continued. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content