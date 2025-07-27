Ntsiki Mazwai says she was Wrongo to call DJ Euphonik a rapist

Embattled poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai of the Uwrongo fame has written to DJ Euphonik saying she was wrong for calling him a rapist and nuzzled him to drop the cost order lawsuit against her.

Mazwai wrote the first email to the lawyers of Euphonik, born Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, on April 14, 2023, before the revered music producer could file papers in the Johannesburg High Court in which he sought an order compelling the controversial songbird to pay his legal costs after he won a defamation lawsuit against her.

In the letter, Mazwai told Nkosi that she had learnt a hard lesson and that the lawsuit had “refined” her emotional intelligence.

“In hindsight I see that I could have handled myself better, and I am thankful for the difficult learning curve that has so much refined my emotional intelligence,” Mazwai wrote.

“I thank you for your hard work, as it was you who were my teachers for this difficult lesson on how to handle my emotions better.

“I hope the documents attached suffice in proving that I genuinely don’t have anything at the moment, but I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

Mazwai then pleaded with Nkosi to have mercy on her, saying she did not have money to foot the bill.

“I hope we can come to some final understanding and put an end to this chapter. I am sure we all would appreciate ending this with dignity and peace.

“I will continue to cooperate with you and respect the rights of your client,” she pledged.

Mazwai also attributed her liquidity problems to Covid-19, saying she was still trying to recuperate from its devastating impact.

“I am an artist, and this time of the year is not really one in which we are earning money.

“Also, we are coming off the back end of Covid, which annihilated our businesses. I am still at the stage where one has lost everything and is required to rebuild,” Mazwai said.

“I would like to confirm that I respect the court system and continue to abide by the court order. I am aware that I have an outstanding bill and it is one I shall honour once I am in a position to… I take full responsibility and accountability for the amount owed, and I fully acknowledge that I lost the case.”

When Nkosi’s lawyers moved to attach her assets to offset the costs, Mazwai wrote another letter on April 14 ,stating that she had nothing to her name.

“This is to certify that I have no, zero, nothing assets. The car I drive belongs to the bank still.

“The laptop I use is a loan from Kena Foundation. The cellphone I use is my sister’s extra phone,” she stated.

After Nkosi obtained the order for her to pay the costs of the litigation, Mazwai said she would not cock a snook at it but begged Nkosi’s lawyers to abort the lawsuit.

“I am in receipt of your letter and acknowledge the court order to which you refer. I am not in any way defying the court order. It’s my objective to comply with it once my financial circumstances permit. I cannot stop your client from approaching a court if he deems it necessary, but I am in no wilful defiance of the court at all. I don’t see how approaching a court will change my current financial circumstances.

“With regard to your proposal, given my financial circumstances, I would prefer that the entire cost is expunged so that we can all leave this saga behind us,” she stated.

Despite extending an olive branch, Nkosi proceeded to apply for Mazwai’s sequestration. The hearing will be heard in court soon.

