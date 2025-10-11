Omuhle Gela on balancing stardom and motherhood like a pro

Actress, businesswoman, and proud mom Omuhle Gela is mastering the art of balance in an industry that rarely slows down.

Between gracing the screens and building her entrepreneurial empire, the former Muvhango and The Queen star is now embracing a new leading role, motherhood.

“Motherhood has truly been the most beautiful and humbling experience of my life,” Omuhle told Sunday World this week. “It’s changed everything; how I move, what I prioritize, and even how I define success.”

For years, Omuhle was known as the go-getter who never stopped working – from acting and modelling to launching her own businesses. But now, she says, it’s all about intention.

“Before I became a mom, I was always chasing the next big thing. But now, I move differently. My daughter has grounded me. I no longer work just for myself, I work to build something lasting for her.”

Uneasy balance

Balancing fame and family is not easy, but Omuhle makes it look effortless, even though she admits it’s not always picture-perfect.

“The most rewarding part is watching my daughter grow up knowing that her mom is doing what she loves. The hardest part is the guilt, those moments when I’m away working and wish I could be home with her. But I remind myself that everything I do is for her future.”

“I’ve learned that balance isn’t about doing everything perfectly. It’s about being fully present wherever you are. When I’m on set, I give it my all. When I’m with my daughter, my phone goes off. And when I need to recharge, I take time for myself because I can’t pour from an empty cup.”

This realisation inspired Omuhle’s latest passion project, Moms Day Off, an event dedicated to giving mothers the break they often forget to take.

“I had one of those days where I just felt drained, like I was showing up for everyone except myself. That’s when the idea for Moms Day Off came to me; a day for mothers to pause, breathe, and just be.”

The event will feature honest conversations, self-care sessions, and feel-good moments designed to leave women refreshed.

“It’s not just about pampering, it’s about reminding moms that taking time off isn’t selfish, it’s necessary. When we rest, we come back stronger.”

National footprint

Omuhle has even bigger plans for the project. “I see it growing into a movement a sisterhood that celebrates and supports mothers. I want to take it across South Africa, because every mom deserves a day off.”

Beyond her success on screen, Omuhle has also established herself as an entrepreneur through her luxury beauty brand, proving that her creativity extends far beyond acting.

“Entrepreneurship has taught me patience and resilience. Nothing happens overnight. You have to be okay with failing forward and learning as you go.”

Her advice to young moms chasing their dreams is to start where they are and not wait for the perfect moment.

“Trust me it doesn’t exist. Even small steps matter. Consistency will take you further than perfection. I remind myself that I’m building an example for my daughter. I want her to know that women can dream big, work hard, and still be loving, present moms.”

As she continues to dominate both the entertainment and business worlds, Omuhle says: “My daughter has made me softer, but also stronger. Everything I do now has purpose. She is my reason, my peace, and my biggest motivation.”

