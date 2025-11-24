Orthodontist and ‘Big Brother’ star Nate Setwaba launches makeup brand

It’s a true life on the Fab lane for South African orthotist, makeup artist, digital creator, and former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star, Fortunate “Nate” Setwaba. She has launched her luxury makeup brand, NateArtistry.

The brand was launched in an intimate and classy gathering at Nuru Studio — a modern African holistic space tucked away in the creative and independently-owned hub at 44 Stanley in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Nate’s guests came dressed in Black tie as she had affirmed.

True labour of love

It took her two full years of testing, researching, and perfecting the products before she was ready to launch. She was hands-on in every single step of making the products.

“There were many sleepless nights comparing international suppliers. I wanted my products to stay affordable without compromising on quality,” she said.

“From branding, to testing, to trialling different tools and formulas. I paid attention to every detail to make sure everything is perfect for the people who will use the brand.”

She told Sunday World what made her brand different was the luxurious quality of her products.

“My brand wasn’t built on hype — it was built on a story. It’s inspired by a young girl who never wanted to limit herself,” she said.

“The vision behind NateArtistry is to create beauty tools and experiences that make you feel elevated, empowered, and confident. It is a house that will continue to expand. We focus on affordable luxury because I believe every woman deserves to feel expensive.”

Beauty without breaking the bank

The Limpopo-born and Johannesburg-based personality first captured national attention as the bold and witty finalist on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. Growing up, she experimented with makeup from a young age in her spare time.

“I’ve loved makeup from a very young age. And I’ve always wanted to build a legacy around something I’m truly passionate about,” she said.

“As a makeup artist and beauty content creator, I noticed a real need for proper, high-quality tools. Ones that are still affordable and accessible. I also love wigs. But finding good-quality, reasonably priced hair has always been a challenge.

“So, I wanted to be part of the solution. That’s what inspired me to create a brand that brings quality, accessibility, and luxury together.”

Passion led to study choice with a twist

A qualified orthotist, she studied at the Tshwane University Of Technology from 2018 until 2020. And she completed her qualification in 2021.

“Funny enough, when I first saw Orthotist and Prosthetics in the prospectus, I thought it was prosthetic makeup! During my interview, I quickly learned it was medical prosthetics, not special effects. But I still passed, and I’m grateful because it led me somewhere meaningful,” she joked.

“But I have always loved the entertainment industry. I was a photographer, pageant coordinator, makeup artist, and events coordinator. But I wanted a career that would support my dreams while allowing me to help people.

“So, this came naturally. I knew I wanted to be in healthcare, but without the blood and the cutting! When I researched Orthotics, I fell more in love with it each day. Today, that career is funding the life I want, and helping me grow NateArtistry.”

NateArtistry will officially launch online on November 26 and exclusively on www.nateartistry.com

Pictures from NateArtistry launch:

