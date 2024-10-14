Celebrity News

Oscar Mbo apologises to Makhadzi, blames event organiser

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Oscar Mbo receives backlash
Oscar Mbo, the 'Yes God' hitmaker, asked why Makhadzi remained silent between 4am and 3pm.

Mbongeni Ndlovu, better known by his stage name Oscar Mbo, was the target of attacks on social media on Sunday.

This follows Makhadzi’s allegation that Oscar Mbo took away her USB during her performance at the Cultural Urban Festival Africa in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

In response to the accusations, Oscar Mbo stated that he and the promoter had agreed to split Makhadzi’s set time, with him playing for 20 minutes and Makhadzi performing for 20 minutes.

“I have said it over the phone, and I am saying it again; if that did really happen, I am saying sorry, my sister,” said Oscar Mbo.

“The common denominator is the event promoter; that is why I said let us get them to issue out a statement regarding the incident.”

The Yes God hitmaker asked why Makhadzi remained silent between 4am and 3pm.

Additionally, he asserted that he was receiving criticism on social media from people who were calling him a villain.

Blame the event promoter

“Can we please be on the same page and attack the people who are in the wrong, which is the event promoter and organiser,” he said. 

Since then, Makhadzi has removed the post in which she vented her frustrations.

The dispute comes after the DJ was criticised for allegedly cutting short Kharishma’s performance at the Blouberg Spring Annual festival, which took place on September 28 at Senwabarwana Stadium in Limpopo.


After the social media commotion, Oscar Mbo apologised in Kharishma’s post’s comment section.

“The communication we had with the promoter of the event and the change of times was clearly not communicated,” he wrote at the time.

“We were booked for three events, and they were all done by one promoter; they changed times on one show, and it affected all three shows.”

