Otto Nobela roped in on ‘Scandal!’ to turn the tables

It looks like Mdala’s days of being a bully are over following the arrival of Otto Nobela, Scandal!’s latest addition, who is determined to stamp his authority.

Nobela, who plays the role of Pablo, a notorious gangster, is an old friend of Mdala and Nhlamulo. Pablo wants to reunite with his old buddies and cares less whether they are on good terms or not.

Speaking to Sunday World, Nobela shared that he has always been inspired by Israel Matseke-Zulu, who normally portrays a gangster in many TV shows.

“I wanted to take his route but I believe many actors are gunning for the role of being the good guy. I then decided to try and chase villain roles, and I started studying Pablo Escobar, a Columbian drug kingpin [who was shot dead in December 1993].”

The 29-year-old fell in love with acting in high school through a female friend whom he had a crush on. The friend would always tell him that she was going for rehearsals, and at the time, Nobela had no clue what that was.

It was after she accompanied her to one of the rehearsals that he got hooked and fell in love with acting.

“When I got there, I found a group of guys who were in a community-based production. I was sold in what they were doing,” said Nobela.

Nobela attended numerous workshops to better his craft before he was spotted by Duma Ndlovu, who offered him an opportunity to also attend some of his workshops.

“I later found myself in theatre where I did another two-year development programme. Basically I received all my training at the South African State Theatre. I eventually got lucky and found myself being picked for the movie Matwetwe,” he said.

Nobela has also starred in Queen Sono, The Brave Ones, Letters of hope, and Surviving Gaza.

