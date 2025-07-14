Over 55 000 demand radio presenter Minnie Ntuli ousted from RHOD

Over 55 000 people have signed a petition demanding that radio presenter Minnie Ntuli be removed from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) and that her behaviour be formally addressed.

This development follows the public backlash over Ntuli’s altercation with Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu, which came to light during the RHOD reunion special.

Nomvula Nkili, who started the petition, clarified that it is not a personal attack.

Nkili said: “We are calling for the immediate removal of Minnie Ntuli from radio and television platforms due to alleged bullying behaviour directed at Londie London.

“This petition is not a personal attack but rather a call to hold public figures accountable for their actions.

“The media industry should promote integrity, professionalism, and mutual respect, especially toward fellow women in the public eye.

“Her conduct towards Londie London, which has been widely perceived as bullying, unkind, and unprofessional, sends the wrong message to viewers and listeners, especially the younger generation.”

She continued: “We believe it is unacceptable for someone in such a powerful and public role to use their platform to shame, belittle, or bully another person.

“We therefore demand that she be removed from her current roles on radio and TV, that relevant broadcasters and regulatory bodies investigate the matter, and that stronger guidelines be enforced for all media personalities regarding respectful conduct.”

Apology to cast members

Ntuli has since issued a public apology, which reads in part: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve had to come face-to-face with the impact of my actions on The Real Housewives of Durban.

“Watching the show back has been deeply confronting. I am appalled by how I behaved, and I take full accountability for the role I played.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the affected cast members. I know my actions hurt others, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

She expressed her commitment to making amends, including face-to-face conversations, by reaching out to cast members both privately and publicly.

Ntuli continued: “I’ve also taken time to engage with Gagasi FM management regarding the negative attention my participation in the show has brought to the station.

“While my work on radio and my presence on the show are two separate platforms, both Gagasi FM and I agree that it is important I take accountability.

“The station has expressed disappointment in my behaviour, and together we’ve agreed that I will seek professional counselling to address my emotional responses.”

Ntuli takes time off to reflect

She said the experience had made her realise the ripple effects of her behaviour.

“I’ve disappointed my family, my friends, my clients, and most importantly, the loyal listeners who tune in to my show every weekday.

“Because of this, I’ve decided to take some time off to reflect, seek healing, and work on myself with the help of counselling.”

“I will also use this time to reach out to those I have hurt and begin atonement. To everyone who has reached out with support, guidance, and even tough love, thank you. I don’t take it lightly.

“I’ll carry your words with me as I work to become a better, more grounded version of myself.”

Gagasi FM has released a statement reprimanding Ntuli but declined to comment on the petition.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content