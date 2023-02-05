‘Pabi denies me access to my son’

Revered radio presenter Pabi Moloi is being accused by her “estranged husband” Ruan Adams of disallowing him full access to his son and giving him only 40 minutes to play with him in a cold and dingy room.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author