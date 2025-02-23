Pakela warned to stop taking credit for old hits on Spotify

Bubblegum queen Mercy Pakela has been accused of theft of intellectual property by legendary music producer and hitmaker Godfrey Nzuza, aka Sipho Mashazi.

Mashazi, who composed Pakela’s hit songs, including Aya­shisa Amateki, confronted the singer and warned her to cre­dit him for the songs she recently uploaded on Spotify or face the music.

On the cover of the tunes, which were released about three decades ago, Mashazi is credited as a composer. However, on the popular digital platform, Pakela credited herself as the composer.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content