Pamela Mntanga accuses trusted moving company of deceiving her

Influencer Pamela Mtanga has come forward, alleging that a popular and trusted moving company defrauded her of R28 000.

The 29-year-old TV host, podcaster, and influencer is enraged, accusing L&M Group of deceiving her.

The company, which is popular for removals, boasts efficiency and professionalism.

The TV presenter and influencer has publicly criticised L&M Group for its alleged negligence. “Guess who got scammed by a moving company,” she said.

“I paid R28 500 for the quoted move. The moving company outsourced the job to another company and paid that company R19 000.”

The award-winning influencer and podcaster procured the company’s services when she moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

“Boxes, tape, and bubble wrap ran out by midday; now the company quoted an extra R14 000 for me to pay for extra supplies,” she said.

“They parked outside my place for two hours, then left with my stuff because the other company didn’t pay them in full.”

Company takes the blame

She last saw her belongings on Friday last week.

“The owner has turned around to say they don’t owe me. I just paid another R17 000 to the company in possession of my stuff. The extra R3 000 is for delivery because my stuff is at some warehouse in Randburg, and they have to redeliver.”

L&M Group CEO Oscar Magudulela has since clarified the matter, stating they take full responsibility for the mishap.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate Ms Mthanga’s patience and cooperation throughout this process,” he said.

He blamed the fault on the outsourced movers.

They cannot undo the incident, but they will conduct an investigation into the matter.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in an experience that fell below our standards and expectations,” said Magudulela.

