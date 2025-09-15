Pastor Alfred Mdletshe sorry after wife alleges infidelity with ‘sons’

Self-proclaimed prophet Dr Alfred Mdletshe, the charismatic leader of Itende Lokuhlangana in KwaZulu-Natal, has issued a public apology following scandalous allegations from his ex-wife, Lindelwa Mdletshe.

In a tell-all podcast that went viral, Lindelwa dropped a bombshell, accusing the revered pastor of emotional abuse and shocking personal betrayals that destroyed their marriage.

She claimed to have caught Mdletshe in a compromising embrace with a man he called his “son”.

She further alleged that he neglected her intimate needs while prioritising this mysterious relationship, ultimately leading her to walk away from their union.

Promised heaven and earth

According to the ex-wife, the man of the cloth told her that he married her to spite Jesus, not for intimacy.

“I have also been receiving calls from many of the boys who served my husband, saying they could not come out because they did not know how I was going to receive the news that my husband had been taking them to hotels, aiming to sleep with them,” said the wife.

“You have hurt me, Msindazwe, a lot. When I sat down and thought about this, I did not think that you were causing harm to my heart,” she said.

The ex-wife said when she met the clergy, he promised her heaven and earth and that she would be loved by him; however, he started calling her a phara.

She revealed that the man of God had been planning to kill her, and she got intelligence from one of the church’s prophets, who was recruited for this plan.

Mdletshe has since issued a statement, addressed to the nation, bowing low with what he called profound humility to confront the firestorm.

Plea for forgiveness

“I’m taking this chance to clear the air about the outrageous claims targeting me, Prophet Dr Fred Mdletshe, including wild accusations of plotting to harm or even kill Ms Lindelwa,” he stated.

“I’m completely innocent of these shocking allegations.”

Even though he did not deny the allegations that he had sexual encounters with his “sons”, the embattled pastor poured out a heartfelt apology, denying the allegations of abuse.

“I deeply regret if I’ve ever come off as an emotional abuser. As a law-abiding citizen, I stand firmly against the abuse of women and hold their voices in the highest regard.”

In a final, desperate plea for redemption, Mdletshe begged for forgiveness.

“I humbly ask Ms Lindelwa, the entire community, and all of Christ’s congregation to forgive me. Yours in Christ, Prophet Dr Fred Mdletshe,” he ended the statement.

