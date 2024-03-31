Pastor flees SA after prostitutes’ extortion bid

A foreign man of the cloth has unleashed the Hawks on two sex workers who allegedly attempted to extort him of almost R200 000 and luxury cellphones.

The Bible puncher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleged that the two ladies of the night, who are known to Sunday World, demanded $10 000 and a luxury iPhone Promax from him in exchange for their silence after they rendered their services to him at a hotel in Eastern Cape early this year. They threatened to open a case of rape against him if he did not comply with their demands.

But instead of kowtowing to their demands, the clergyman reported the prostitutes to the Hawks and asked them to crimi-nally investigate them for extortion.

