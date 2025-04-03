Pastor’s wife Lo Sithole shakes up ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

Lorraine “Lo” Sithole, a 40-year-old pastor’s wife with a fierce spirit, has joined The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5, and she is bringing faith, family, and a whole lot of fire.

Married to Discovery Church lead pastor and plant hire business mogul Sahluko Sithole, she co-runs the Industrial Training Centre in Pinetown, training artisans while leading the house of God with her husband.

Lo recently dished out why she is diving into the RHOD chaos, how she is bonding with her castmates, and what fans are in for as this pastor’s wife is here to preach and party.

Pastor’s wife and party girl

“I wanted a life-changing ride, but it is more than that. And I am here to show the real deal of being a pastor’s wife. I want young Christian women to see that you can have faith and still live loud. Life does not stop at the church door. I am proof you can be driven, determined, and still have a blast,” she said.

Lo shared that watching the show is one thing, but living it was a totally different experience. She added that the show flipped her world, and viewers do not see the half of it.

“As a viewer, you judge and sip your tea. On the inside, it is pressure, prep, and meeting new faces. You are building a family with these women. It is not just drama for the screen.”

Filming has been a mirror for her, and she says she is the calm in the storm.

“People need to watch because it is a wake-up call. Society boxes Christian women in, but I am smashing that. Pastorship is not just a title; it is a vibe. We have got families, jobs, feelings, we are real people living real lives.”

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content