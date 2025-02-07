Patrons among those lined up to testify at AKA murder trial  

The state has lined up several patrons who narrowly escaped death when rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known by his stage name AKA, was assassinated.

On Friday, five men charged with planning and carrying out the assassination plot appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Muziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni,36, Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, Siyanda Eddie Myeza,21, Lindani Zenzele Ndiamande,35, and 30-year-old Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi were served with an indictment containing the charges they face. The matter was subsequently transferred to the Durban High Court, and it will sit from May 8.

Ambushed and shot execution style

Forbes was ambushed and killed outside the now defunct Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road. The location in the suburb of Morningside is known for its vibrant nightlife and being an entertainment hub. AKA was shot in the head from behind, execution style, and died instantly.

His friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also shot. However, police say Motsoane was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. They conceded that the intended target was Forbes.

“During January to February 2023 and at or near Durban within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and other places presently unknown to the state, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally conspire amongst each other to procure the commission to commit the offence of murder to unlawfully and intentionally kill Kiernan Jarryd Forbes,” reads the indictment in part.

Extensive evidence collected

The state’s case hinges on the key evidence collected by SAPS investigators. These include ballistics tests, CCTV footage taken at the King Shaka International Airport and the pay toll about 3km away from the airport. They include among others, Hilton hotel footage where AKA and his entourage had booked in.

The state evidence puts Gwabeni as the mastermind of the hit. According to the state, he had been lying in wait at the airport waiting for Forbes to arrive. He then tailed him all the way to Durban’s posh suburb of uMhlanga. The cellphone records also point to Gwabeni having incessantly made a call to the other accused purportedly updating them about Forbes’ movements.

Siblings still fighting extradition from eSwatini

The accused face key charges of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of murder. They also face five counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder charges relate to the patrons who were around Wish Restaurant when the hit was carried out.

It is unclear whether two other accused siblings Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande will eventually be extradited to South Africa to face the music. They are currently in eSwatini opposing their extradition.

