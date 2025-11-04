Pearl Mbewe blames mjolo situation not Sello Maake Ncube for heartbreak

Media personality and entrepreneur Pearl Mbewe has opened up about her failed marriage to veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube, reflecting on her journey through heartbreak, self-discovery, and ultimately, peace.

In a deeply personal social media post, Mbewe shared how the past year has been one of introspection and emotional growth, following the breakdown of a once-celebrated union.

“Twelve months ago, I would have written a silly and stupid caption. Maar, what a ride it has been, media speculation, my career going up and down,” she wrote.

Mbewe admitted that she carried bitterness for a long time after her split from Maake KaNcube but has since realised that her pain stemmed more from the situation than from the person himself.

“After a while you realise that you don’t hate the person; you hated the situation. I would look at my pictures and realise that my soul was gone, but I looked good,” she reflected.

Tied in knots of discontent

The former couple tied the knot in 2021, and their marriage quickly became a topic of public fascination. However, behind the glitz and red-carpet smiles, cracks began to show, leading to their separation and eventually a protection order being served.

“Last year I was served with a protection order on the eve of my birthday! Life will humble you,” she revealed.

Marking what would have been her fifth wedding anniversary, Mbewe said she has come to accept her journey for what it is; a lesson in resilience, faith, and forgiveness.

“Live your truth. You are possibly an impossible woman to handle. You come from poverty, you were the first of it all in your family. Don’t light your light so bright that it dims your partner’s light.”

Despite everything, Mbewe says she remains at peace and holds no resentment toward her ex-husband.

“I still have nothing but respect for the man I married then. I’m okay, not faking it, just respecting life instead of trying to control it.”

