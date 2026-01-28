Penny Ntuli confirms exit from Jozi FM after nearly two years

Award-winning radio presenter Penny Ntuli has officially confirmed her departure from Jozi FM, bringing to an end a nearly two-year journey she describes as transformative, welcoming and career-defining.

Ntuli joined the Johannesburg-based community radio station in 2024, with plans to stay for just six months before returning home. Taking to her Facebook account on Wednesday, she shared that the supportive and healthy work environment saw her remain far longer than expected.

Learning new languages

During her time at Jozi FM, Ntuli embraced the challenge of broadcasting in multiple languages, crediting both listeners and colleagues for their patience and support as she learned to pronounce unfamiliar words and adapt to new linguistic spaces.

“I learned new languages, and while it wasn’t easy, the listeners were incredibly patient, and my colleagues helped me grow every step of the way,” she said.

Her growth at the station was matched by recognition, with Ntuli becoming a two-time award-winning radio presenter in under two years, a milestone she attributes to the mentorship and guidance she received at Jozi FM.

As she prepares for the next chapter of her career, Ntuli expressed gratitude to station leadership and staff, including station head Baba Njomane, management, HR personnel and her direct supervisor, for their patience and support throughout her journey.

“With everything I’ve gained here, I feel ready to grow and move on to new opportunities,” Ntuli said, adding that her time at Jozi FM will always hold a special place in her career.

Prior to her joining the station, she was previously a presenter at Gagasi FM but left after she revealed the shocking news that she was being exploited.

Humbling beginnings

At the time, Ntuli disclosed that Gagasi FM had made her an offer of R2,800 a month for a three-hour show. She also cleared the air about an article that had been written about her and rumours that she was leaving the station.

Ntuli clarified that she accepted the new show she was cast for until she was informed that her monthly salary would be R2,800. “I felt unappreciated and disrespected. But I calmed myself down and went back to negotiate with my superiors to ask for a salary review, but they refused. Ayanda Melansi suggested [during the negotiations] that I consider other things other than being on air. I then took the decision to ask them not to renew my contract this year,” she wrote. Taking to social media in September 2024, Ntuli said she had received another radio job offer. And it was offering to pay well; however, she declined at the time. She said in the process she spoke to the CEO of Jozi FM and updated him. He said the decision lies with her.

