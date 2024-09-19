Penny Ntuli declines chance to job hop from Jozi FM

At the time Ntuli disclosed that Gagasi FM had made her an offer of R2,800 a month for a three-hour show. She also cleared the air about an article that had been written about her and rumours that she was leaving the station.

Ntuli clarified that she accepted the new show she was cast for until she was informed that her monthly salary would be R2, 800.

Felt unappreciated and disrespected

“I felt unappreciated and disrespected. But calmed myself down and went back to negotiate with my superiors to ask for a salary review, but they refused. Ayanda Melansi suggested [during the negotiations] that I consider other things other than being on air. I then took the decision to ask them not to renew my contract this year,” she wrote.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Ntuli she said recently just got another radio job offer. And it was offering to pay well. She said in the process she spoke to the CEO of Jozi FM and updated him. He said the decision lies with her.

Grateful for Jozi FM

“When I look back at my journey and how he was patient with me. How he… tried by all means to accommodate me in Joburg. Booking me into a hotel for a whole month and taking me to work. And this opportunity he has given me, I decided to decline the offer,” wrote Ntuli.