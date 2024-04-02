Former Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli has confirmed that she has found a new home at Jozi FM. Jozi FM is a local radio station that started in 1995 as Soweto Community Radio. After speculations about her move, Ntuli confirmed on Tuesday that it was her first day at the community radio station. "I woke up at 5am today. I am excited for my first day at work today. Please welcome me to Jozi FM 105.8 . she wrote. "I’ll be on your radio every Monday to Friday on the Mid-Morning Chat Show between 9am and 12pm." https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QBMNVNlDr/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA On Monday last week, Ntuli revealed that she was leaving Gagasi FM, a Durban-based commercial radio station. Pitiful monthly pay offer She shared startling information on her social media accounts, disclosing that Gagasi FM had offered her R2 800 a month for a three-hour show. Following the revelation, a number of radio presenters rallied behind Ntuli. Penny Lebyane, a seasoned media personality, took to her X account and said that because it was contract-negotiation season and they were scared of losing their jobs, many radio broadcasters would not support Ntuli. Others are too opportunistic and hypocritical to say anything. Lebyane went on to say that regardless of talent, radio is unpleasant, but much more so for women, especially on black radio stations. Ntuli also cleared the air about an article that had been written about her and rumours that she was leaving the radio station. Unappreciated and disrespected Ntuli clarified that she accepted the new show she was cast for until she was informed that her monthly salary would be R2 800. "I felt unappreciated and disrespected but calmed myself down and went back to negotiate with my superiors to ask for a salary review, but they refused," she wrote last week. "Ayanda Melansi suggested that I consider other things other than being on air; I then took the decision to ask them not to renew my contract this year." Also Read: Spare a thought, and a Penny, for the lady R2 800 monthly pay offer rubs radio personalities the wrong way Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content