Personal reasons push radio presenter Nonn Botha out of 702

Famous radio host Nonn Botha has left 702 after working for the station for nine years.

Botha thanked her colleagues and listeners for supporting her during her tenure at the station, which she described as being full of life-changing events.

She explained that she was departing for personal reasons but said the connections she has made over the years are still a part of her.

She joined the station in July 2015, and her last show was on August 4.

“To our listeners, your enthusiasm, feedback, and companionship have made every broadcast a meaningful experience,” she said.

“Your engagement and encouragement have been the driving force behind our successes as part of the music team at 702, and I am profoundly grateful for your unwavering support.

“To my colleagues, working alongside such talented and dedicated individuals has been a true privilege.

“The collaborative spirit, creativity, and mutual respect we shared have made this journey not just a career but a cherished chapter of my life.

“Thank you for the countless moments of laughter, learning, and teamwork.”

Friend’s furniture confiscated

Sunday World reported in 2023 that Botha had taken a loan from a loan shark and failed to repay it.

This led to the loan shark confiscating the furniture belonging to her friend, who acted as surety and middleman.

Nicky Goliath, a friend of Botha’s, went so far as to approach 702 mandarins and request their intervention.

They advised the friend to pursue legal action and informed her that they did not wish to become involved.

The embarrassing news was revealed by Goliath, who did not approve of Botha’s tardiness.

Speaking to Sunday World, Goliath claimed that several years ago, Botha, who hosted a music show on the weekends, approached her and pleaded with her to borrow money from a mashonisa (loan shark) in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni.

Botha committed to repaying it plus interest.

Goliath claimed that she went to the loan shark, who told her that since she did not want to do business with strangers, she would only lend Botha the money if Goliath agreed to act as a surety.

