Petition against Ngizwe Mchunu’s ‘hate’ speech garners 6k signatures

About 6,000 people have signed a petition against KwaZulu-Natal media personality Ngizwe Mchunu, following his controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

Mchunu, a former Ukhozi FM presenter and traditionalist known for his outspoken nature, recently sparked outrage with a viral social media rant. In the video, he referred to people in same-sex relationships as “dogs” who should be expelled from South Africa.

His remarks were sparked by images and videos of the wedding of Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. But what caught the eye was the couple’s striking traditional outfits. Nhlapo was in full Zulu regalia and Jodwana in full Xhosa attire.

His comments also targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community who wear traditional Zulu attire. He claimed that such regalia is reserved only for heterosexual people.

Remarks dangerous, unconstitutional

The petition, started by activist Kekeletso Khena, condemns Mchunu’s statements as both dangerous and unconstitutional.

“I am deeply alarmed and saddened by the viral video released by Ngizwe Mchunu, in which he refers to gay individuals as ‘dogs’ who should be expelled from South Africa,” it reads in part.

“Such language is not only deeply derogatory and hurtful but also poses a grave danger to the LGBTQ+ community, who are already subject to stigma and violence. As someone committed to standing up against hate and injustice, I am compelled to call for action.

“Mchunu’s statements are not only morally questionable but also in direct violation of South Africa’s legal framework, which recognises and protects same-sex relationships under the law. His incitement of hate speech cannot and should not be taken lightly. In a country that prides itself on its commitment to equality and human rights.”

South Africa is the first and only African nation to legalise same-sex marriage (in 2006). Its constitution is widely praised as one of the most progressive in the world. It explicitly protects individuals from discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Discrimination

Despite this, LGBTQ+ South Africans continue to face high levels of discrimination. They also face hate crimes and violence, making Mchunu’s remarks especially inflammatory.

The online fallout has been intense. Some people agree with Mchunu’s stance. They argue that cultural attire is sacred and should be reserved for traditional gender roles. Many others have condemned his comments as hate speech that undermines constitutional rights.

The South African Human Rights Commission, legal experts, and several political parties have weighed in. They are stressing that Mchunu’s statements could warrant investigation under South Africa’s hate speech laws.

Meanwhile, the Zulu royal house didn’t condemn Mchunu. It merely stated that everyone has the right to freedom of speech. This added another dimension to the ongoing national debate.

This controversy underscores ongoing tensions in South Africa between cultural traditions, freedom of expression, and constitutional protections for LGBTQ+ rights.

