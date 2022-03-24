Phelo Bala opens up about his battle with depression

Musician Phelo Bala has opened up about his long battle with depression.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the musician detailed that he was grateful to be alive and how he has managed to fight to get through life, sharing that he has been living with severe depression since he was 16.

“I’m learning to love myself and be more kinder to myself. Though I have many reasons not to celebrate, I have so much more to be grateful for,” he wrote.

Phelo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, has been inactive on social media for some time after news broke that he was breaking up with his husband Moshe Ndiki.

See his post here:

