‘Playing Queen Modjadji took over her body, mind, spirit’ – Makoma

Actress Makoma Mohale, who portrayed the title role of Queen Modjadji the legendary rain queen in Queen Modjadji, has expressed her gratitude for the lead role.

Mohale took to social media to gush about how her character took over her body, mind and spirit.

“It has been a great honour getting to play an icon such as yourself — a dream come true. You gave me chills, goose bumps and butterflies all at the same time. I grasped, learnt and made a lifetime memory. This is not a goodbye but a thank you,” said Mohale.

Mohale further thanked the crew and all the departments that worked together with her on set. The Scandal! actress also gave credit to Mzansi Magic and Rhythm World productions for allowing her to be part of a beautiful experience.

Grateful for a dream come true experience

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for your kindness. Your generosity and compassion have touched my heart in so many ways. And I cannot thank you enough for the magic you created.

“Your willingness to help and make a difference is truly inspiring. I feel so lucky to know people as wonderful as you are. Your willingness to brighten someone’s day is a true gift,” she wrote.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Mohale shared that playing the rain queen signified greater recognition. It should open up more opportunities, she added.

The actress revealed that she enjoys taking chances. And she believes that anything is possible for her — as long as the universe permits it.

Mastering the Khelobedu language

She had heard her father speak to his family in the (Khelobedu) language. So she knew a little bit when she was approached for the pilot. The video was scheduled to be released in two hours.

“I went on YouTube to make up a monologue, sent it and I was confirmed. Then I got the scripts, which were not translated, so I asked my dad to translate for me. He made it in a much simpler Khelobedu.”

She later realised that production sent translated versions that were deeper in Khelobedu than she had anticipated.

“I remember on the day of the pilot shoot I wanted to pull out. And I have no idea how I found myself at the location learning my lines.

“I guess God and my ancestors took me there. Then came the audition. I understood the language better and was much more confident.

“I knew at the moment I aced my audition; I was looking forward to a call-back. Then I got it, and in a blink of an eye, I got the role.”

Also Read: Why Mohale almost dropped the role of Queen Modjadji

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content