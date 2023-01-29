Please whisper your deepest secrets to me

A girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do. It’s month end and the malls are choc-a-block, but who cares because nobody will do my shopping as the girl is old school and does not believe in online shopping, especially for my clothes.

I’m running late to buy moi a pair of Italian shoes, please whisper in my ear, quickly.

Connie Ferguson, tell me if your ex-hubby Neo Matsunyane came crawling and begging while on his knees for you to speak to the casting directors of Kings of Joburg to give him a leading role in the second season of the show? Just asking. There’s been a lot of talk going around, people are saying you felt pity for the father of your daughter and arranged the gig. Just confirm to your sister Shwa, if you did, nothing wrong with that, after all you share a life and were once tight.

I don’t for a moment like to speak about Queen B, aka Bonang Matheba, every week. But I can’t help it because she’s dominating the social media space, it’s not funny. Bonang, is there a beef brewing, or has it come to a climax between you and Pinky Girl. If the cryptic tweets doing the rounds are anything to go by, you are seemingly taking digs at each other? And it’s all about who has made the most visits to the most exotic places abroad. I’m anxiously waiting. I give it to Queen B, she makes the news.

It’s rather nice when married couples are deeply in love and adoring each other. Wait until things turn sour, they will be removing pictures of one another on FB and doing all sorts of funny things, including unfriending the other. Why hate your ex?

Actor Clint Brink’s wife, Steffi, is on cloud nine about her blissful marriage. She is all over the place posting about their perfect life together, not forgetting their unborn girl. Congrats, I wish them well. The rate of divorce in the country is astonishingly alarming, we need blessed ships.

Veteran actress Linda Sokhulu, is it true you are about to strip to your bare essentials for a leading role as Tina Hlatshwayo on 1Magic’s new dramedy Grown Woman? And you are doing it for your flaming hot on-screen new lover Rakwena Ra Kwena played by Bohang Moeko. Please tell as I’m rushing to church. And is it also true you’ve been going around boasting about life beginning at 40, but remember you are only left with four years before you turn 50. Just a reminder. Sisterly advice: you cannot be going around showing nudity to kids on TV.

Remember Big Brother Mzansi’s Themba Mabaso, the one whose body and face is all tattooed, the one who missed winning the grand prize by a whisker on the reality show?

I’ve been told he is about to make money defending tattooing, debunking myths about tattoos being Satanist.

He reckons face and body tattoos are art and it’s all about to go down on a new show called Themba: My Inked World.

He rose to fame with the nickname Ghost Nation when he became the fans favourite on the 24/7 live feed reality show. But tell me Themba, are you going to marry your fellow contestant Mphowabadimo, real name Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, whom you’ve impregnated already after she beat you to the first prize?

Sangoma Gogo Maweni, please come closer, is it true you’ve not given up on SK Khoza supporting and paying maintenance for the child you have together?

I hear things.

Is it true you are consulting lawyers to force him to pay, but the last time I checked you were giving up on him.

Please tell, you have a shoulder to cry on, and that’s your Lady in Gossip and sister, Shwa.

Widow Babes Wodumo is making headline news again. Apparently, she’s back in the studio, making music. Has the mourning period ended? Or is it a sin to ask such questions?

It’s out in the open, you’ve been encouraged by your deceased hubby’s friends and fellow musicians not to act like a traditional widow by drowning in your sorrow.

But I hear your in-laws are not taking kindly to your being out there, is it true?

