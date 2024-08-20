Podcast and Chill with Mac G hosts MacGyver Mukwevho and Thandabantu Sol Phenduka have responded to former Generations actress and now gender activist Rosie Motene\u2019s claims. The former actress had earlier filed a defamation lawsuit against the two hosts. It stemmed from things that she claims were said about her during an episode of the podcast in 2023.\u00a0 In response, the duo said that their show has a disclaimer. As such, they are not responsible for what their guests say on the show. Disclaimer \u201cThere is a disclaimer on the podcast, we do not hold the views of whoever we have here. Whoever sits here sits here and says whatever they want to say. We had Unathi here and she spoke about Kaya FM, but they (Kaya FM) would not come at the podcast for what she said,\u201d stated Sol Phenduka. He also shared that he was served court paper at his current workplace.\u00a0 Sunday World in October 2023 reported that Motene had applied for default judgment against Podcast and Chill with MacG crew. This was for failing to file papers to defend the lawsuit she filed against them in the Joburg High Court. MacG, Sol and Duduzile Methula had failed to file a motion of notice to defend the defamation lawsuit. In the lawsuit, she is demanding an apology and R200, 000 from the trio. MacG was defendant number two, while Phenduka and Methula were defendants three and four respectively. Comedian Toll A$$ Mo rape accusations rant The episode referred to in the lawsuit featured actor, comedian, musician and celebrity chef, Tol Ass Mo. The latter is responsible for slamming Motene. However, he was not served with a letter of demand. This was because he had filed a motion to defend himself through his lawyers. On the show, Tol Ass Mo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, spoke about rape allegations he faced. These were made by model and actress, Lerato Moloi. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) eventually dropped the rape charges. Reasons given were that there was no proof that Mahlangu had raped Moloi. Motene, in the court papers, said she felt insulted, degraded and defamed. She has since served Podcast and Chill with a letter of demand. Therein she wants to be paid damages in the region of R1-million. She also demands an apology from the podcast and for the episode to be removed from their website. Unlike the three podcasters, Mahlangu has through his lawyers Minnie & Du Preeze Incorporated, filed a notice of intention to defend. Background In the lawsuit papers, which Sunday World had seen, Motene said during or about 2021, Mahlangu was charged with rape. He was charged with sexual assault of popular catwalk queen Lerato Moloi. She said she was not subpoenaed to go to court to give evidence at Mahlangu\u2019s trial, who was acquitted in 2022. Mahlangu, she said, was later interviewed on December 8, 2022, on the popular podcast. She said during the interview, Mahlangu called her \u201cKoo beans\u201d and \u201cSatan\u2019s child\u201d. Mahlangu claimed Motene had pressured the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute him for the alleged rape. \u201cThe biggest b*tch to attack me. Biggest number one feminist f@&cking b***h, Rosie Motene\u2026 Ask any nigga will tell you. Koo beans! \u201cNgwana Satan ,\u201d Mahlangu said. Motene said Mahlangu went on to accuse her of exerting pressure on the NPA to prosecute him. \u201cShe was busy coaching Lerato. Tell them he raped you, tell them! tell them, tell them you want your day in court. Akenya pressure ko NPA ,\u201d he said. Mahlangu said the NPA did not succumb to Motene\u2019s pressure and refused to prosecute him. Motene said Mahlangu\u2019s words \u201cKoo beans\u201d and \u201cngwana Satan\u201d were derogatory. They were wrongful, defamatory and injurious to her dignity. The words were intended and understood to mean that she had unlawfully colluded with NPA and maliciously attacked him. \u201cAs a result of the defamation, the plaintiff has been damaged in her reputation and dignity. She has suffered damages in the sum of R200,000,\u201d read the lawsuit. Also Read:\u00a0Rosie seeks default judgment against MacG trio Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content