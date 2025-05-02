Podcaster MacG to face parliament over Minnie Dlamini comments

Controversial podcaster podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho is to be summoned to parliament by Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike. She has expressed profound disgust at the disparaging remarks made by podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho against media personality Minnie Dlamini on his Podcast and Chill platform.

According to Letsike, Mukwevho speculated, with authority, on reasons behind the ending of Dlamini’s past romantic relationships. He insinuated that “maybe her coochie smells or something”, referencing her bad genital odour as a supposed reason for her break-ups.

MacG comments ‘nauseating in their vulgarity’

In a statement released by Letsike on Friday, she said the comments made by the podcaster are nauseating in their vulgarity.

Letsike further said the comments must be regarded as an unconstitutional violation of Dlamini’s rights to freedom and security, equality, and human dignity.

“Mukwevho’s utterances will be referred to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to summon Mr Mukwevho to appear before the committee and account in line with Section 56 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“Should Mr Mukwevho fail without sufficient cause to appear before the committee, processes to implement section 17 (1)(c)(ii) of the Act must be engaged and Mr Mukwevho may be “liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months or to both the fine and imprisonment,” Letsike said.

Known history of disrespect towards women

Letsike noted that Mukwevho has a known history of disparaging various other women on the same platform.

The deputy minister said the podcaster’s utterances constitute online gender-based violence.

“Mukwevho’s utterances will be referred to the relevant Constitutional and statutory bodies for investigation. These include …but not limited to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), among others,” Letsike added.

Harrowing demonstration of online GBV

“As the Deputy Minister responsible for Women, a long-time advocate for gender equality, and a woman myself, I find Mr Mukwevho’s comments reprehensible. This incident is not a harmless joke or casual banter. It is a harrowing demonstration of online gender-based violence.

“We cannot allow such language to become the norm under the guise of frivolous entertainment. Every woman in South Africa deserves to have their dignity respected, particularly in public discourse.”

Letsike also addressed TV channel Moja Love, after the channel released a statement in support of Dlamini. She said the TV station needs to lead by example.

“The talk must match the walk, if we are to enact any meaningful and progressive social change.”

