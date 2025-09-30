Pop star Daniel Baron added to the board of directors at SAMPRA

Multi-award-winning performing artist, songwriter, and producer Daniel Baron has officially been appointed to the board of directors at the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA).

SAMPRA is responsible for administering Needletime Rights on behalf of artists and record companies.

This marks a significant chapter in Baron’s career as he takes on a leadership role at the forefront of South Africa’s music rights.

Battle over royalties

The appointment comes after the royalties battle was resolved.

SAMPRA had opened a criminal case against the hospitality group Life & Brand Portfolio (La Parada, Tiger’s Milk, Old Town Italy, Harbour House, Live Bait, Lucky Fish & Chips, The Lookout) for not paying licence fees every time music was played at their establishments.

Despite the two parties finding a resolution, many other establishments, such as restaurants, public venues, and stores, continue to use recorded music without licences.

SAMPRA has been involved in awareness campaigns to encourage more businesses to comply.

“I aim to actively assist and educate emerging artists on how to organise their administrative affairs effectively,” Baron said.

“Empowering them to focus on their creative pursuits while ensuring their royalties are properly managed.”

Producing music for popular artists

“Having received several South African Music Awards (SAMA) nominations, I was inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy in 2022.”

Baron has also produced for numerous South African artists, including the likes of Kwesta, Euphonik, ProVerb, Royal K and the late Mandoza, to name a few.

Baron said he will use his position to support the rights of young emerging artists to ensure their voices are heard.

SAMPRA said in a statement that: “Baron’s appointment signals a fresh wave of leadership at SAMPRA, underlining the organisation’s commitment to empowering artists and protecting intellectual property in the ever-changing music economy.”