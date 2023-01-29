Porter appeals to fans of all age groups

Two-time Grammy award-winning jazz legend Gregory Porter is in town and Shwa must put it out there, moi is disappointed she was not invited.

Perhaps the invite got lost in the mail or something? But not to fear as Miss Thang always has your back. Moi got the inside scoop on the much-raved-about appearance of Porter, and what went down.

The love guru had music lovers eating out of the palm of his hand as he kicked off his tour in Cape Town at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens at the weekend.

I heard through the grapevine, typical Cape Winelands style, that Porter’s concert was filled with beautiful people and good vibes. Kirstenbosch was the perfect place to have it, especially with its breathtaking scenery.

The beautiful and talented songbird Msaki was the opening act as she serenaded fans with her angelic voice.

It’s really a pity she has decided to take a break from her music over such a small incident, especially at the peak of her career. But kudos to her for choosing to take time out, her mental health comes first, and she should focus on that.

As legend would say “there is no love dying here” and moi must say Porter couldn’t have come at a better time to revive the theme of love, just before

Valentine’s month.

On Monday, he was in Joburg and filled the Teatro at Montecasino to capacity as his die-hard fans gathered.

Porter has fans from all age groups, even those claiming to be of the amapiano generation, and of course, the older generation were all united in the spirit of his amazing music. It’s not everyday you find an artist with such a cross-over audience.

He opened with What’s Going On and followed it up with other songs such as Insanity and Take me to the alley. The crowd went wild when he performed his old-time hits such as What? Hey Laura and Liquid Spirit.

Another invite that got stuck in spam mail was the King of Joburg’s season two premier at The Zone in Rosebank on Saturday.

It’s safe to say Shwa and Netflix have a love/hate relationship because your Lady in Gossip girl is never invited by them.

Anyway, moi was impressed by leading actress and actor Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva’s biker red carpet entrance.

It was crystal clear that the Kings of Joburg were really in town.

Connie rocked a black, sequin suit with a touch of gold, it was a simple yet elegant look.

Gomora actress Thembi Seete, who is aging like fine wine, also looked ravishing in a metallic detailing black and silver number with beading.

Clearly, not even the heatwave could stop fans and stars from attending the premier. Moi can’t imagine seeing dripping make up on the red carpet.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author