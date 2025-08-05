Portraying Shukela required Brian Khumalo to step out of his comfort zone

Actor Brian Khumalo has emerged as a standout talent in South African television, bringing depth and authenticity to his role as Shukela in SABC1’s hit telenovela Amalanga Awafani.

The series, which premiered on April 28, 2025, and quickly climbed into the top 10 primetime shows with over 2.4 million viewers in its first two weeks, has captivated audiences with its vibrant storytelling and exploration of youth culture in KwaZulu-Natal.

Viewers’ fan favourite

Khumalo’s portrayal of Shukela, a character caught between rural roots and urban dreams, has resonated deeply with viewers. It made him a fan favourite and a symbol of relatable struggles.

In Amalanga Awafani, Shukela is Sabelo Gumede’s closest friend, more akin to a brother. His loyalty is unwavering, yet tested by an unexpected romance with Sabelo’s twin sister, Thembi.

In an interview with Sunday World Khumalo describes Shukela as a complex figure. An overthinker who battles self-doubt and shyness, particularly around women.

“He’s not one for smooth pickup lines or big gestures,” Khumalo explains. “His charm lies in his genuine, hardworking, and funny nature.”

Shukela’s journey mirrors the internal conflict of many young South Africans. That of balancing cultural heritage with the allure of modern city life.

“He’s navigating a new world, but his culture is always present,” Khumalo says, noting how Shukela’s dress code, strong ethics, and demeanour reflect his roots.

Whether mediating between Sabelo and Thembi or grappling with his own ambitions, Shukela embodies the delicate negotiation of tradition and modernity.

Struck a chord with audiences

His struggle to adapt to luxury and technology, often feeling caught between two worlds, adds a layer of relatability that has struck a chord with audiences.

Portraying Shukela required Khumalo to step out of his comfort zone. The rural setting of Umzinyathi posed a unique challenge.

“It required me to tap into the rural life while avoiding false stereotypes. Moving to the city was also a balancing act. Things Shukela finds amusing are normal to me. So I had to dig into the emotional and mental state of that transition.”

Khumalo also highlights the collaborative energy on set.

“Working with my fellow cast members has been the most exciting thing,” he says.

“We’re all willing to learn from each other to grow our characters.”

The ensemble, including Nonsikelelo Mthiyane, Fanele Zulu, and Melusi Yeni, brings a dynamic energy to the series. It is enhanced by guest appearances from maskandi artist Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele. All this roots the show in KwaZulu-Natal’s vibrant bhinca culture.

Relatable storyline

One of Shukela’s most poignant storylines sees him facing a bill he can’t afford. This forces him to turn to Sabelo for help. This moment, Khumalo notes, is a “powerful lesson” about understanding financial limits and the dangers of social pressures.

“It’s relatable,” he says. “It shows how easily anyone can fall into debt trying to keep up appearances.”

Through Shukela, Amalanga Awafani tackles sensitive topics like financial literacy. Also co-parenting, and grief, with humour and heart. It offers viewers both entertainment and education.

Khumalo is proud to be part of a production that tells authentic South African stories.

“As a Zulu man, seeing my culture displayed and respected so beautifully is truly amazing,” he says.

“This show highlights the dangers of the entertainment industry. This while telling the genuine stories of village hustlers through characters like Shukela.”

Shukela’s journey is far from over, with big changes on the horizon. The unexpected romance with Thembi has created a new dynamic. It has put his loyalty to Sabelo to the test.

Authentic narrative

“I have a feeling Shukela will be the one to watch,” Khumalo teases.

His story is a testament to celebrating small victories, no matter how they compare to others. As the ultimate underdog, Shukela proves that every win counts. He offers an authentic narrative of what it means to “make it” while staying true to oneself.

Through Shukela, Khumalo delivers a performance that blends humour, heart, and humanity.

“What makes him special is how deeply he resonates with the audience,” Khumalo reflects. “Viewers see their own journeys in his struggles and laughter.”

