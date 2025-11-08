Popular Lekompo artist Molimisi Baaitsi, fondly known by his fans as Dr Nel, was laid to rest today at his home in Botshabelo Village in Limpopo. This is after his lifeless body was discovered by community members on the side of the road at Botshabelo in the early hours of Sunday, October 31. At his funeral, Limpopo Premier Dr\u00a0Phophi Ramathuba expressed how his death had been devastating, and justice needs to prevail. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed to Sunday World that the\u00a0Tshomi Tsaka\u00a0producer\u2019s body was discovered by community members lying face down on the roadside. The SAPS received a report at around 4 am about a person appearing to be dead on the side of the road. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a male lying face down on the road. \u201cHe was certified dead on the scene by Witpoort Emergency Medical Services personnel. Preliminary information revealed that the deceased was last seen performing during the grand opening of a local pub earlier that morning.\u201d Final resting place Dr Nel\u2019s funeral was attended by community members of his village and nearby, and a handful of fellow artists. Those present included choreographer Limpopo Boy and Mphoza Mashabela, who performed a farewell dance and song for the late artist. Limpopo premier Dr Ramathuba, sat side by side with the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Jerry Maseko , the Mayor of Lephalale Municipality, Cllr Aaron Mokgetle and Cllr Rufus Magoro from Modimolle Mookgophong Local Municipality. Delivering a eulogy at the funeral service, Dr Ramathuba \u00a0said the province was devastated by the death.\u00a0\u201cIt is not only his family that is heartbroken, but the province of Limpopo has lost another talented star." Ramathuba said the youth in the province needed prayers and to be united. She cited artist Melita \u201cKharishma\u201d Mogale, who is currently hospitalised and fighting for her life following a fatal accident that took the life of her driver and friend, Vincent Maphopha. The accident happened while they were enroute from a gig in Polokwane in Limpopo. \u201cMay she recover, get out of that hospital bed and continue to entertain us,\u201d Dr Ramathuba said, urging mourners to put Kharishma in their prayers following an operation. \u201cWe hope that young people will be safe this festive season on the roads.\u201d She asked that the families be given privacy during this difficult time. \u201cWe are communicating with her family and the medical staff daily. We ask that we put her in our prayers. She is in the hands of medical specialists.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content