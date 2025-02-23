Presss ghosts Valentine’s gig, leaving organisers fuming

R&B crooner Preston \u201cPresss\u201d Sihlangu\u2019s fans were left heartbroken when the promoters of a Valentine\u2019s Day show at The Quirinale in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where he was supposed to perform as the headline act, cancelled the event after he vanished a few days before the festival. The disaster unfolded after event organisers booked Presss, and paid him a R15\u2009000 deposit to perform at the show billed for February 16. Many were looking forward to experiencing his latest double album, released last December, in a live setting for the first time. \u00a0But the show was cancelled after Presss failed to answer the promoter\u2019s calls a few days before the show. To read this story in full, buy a copy of today\u2019s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper\u2019s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https:\/\/www.magzter.com\/ZA\/Fundudzi-Media\/Sunday-World\/Newspaper Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0