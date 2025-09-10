Prince Kaybee questions God after mom’s death: ‘She’s faithful but suffered’

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee recently lost his mother, who had been battling an unknown illness for some years.

Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has opened up about her suffering and questioned God’s existence in this time.

The 36-year-old Free State-born musician announced his mother’s passing, stating he was with her when she took her last breath.

“Holding you as you sat on the chair that you died on, feeling your neck get stiffer as I kept on begging you not to leave me,” he penned on social media.

“I cannot define how torn apart I am, broken into pieces that will never be one. Thank you for everything, Oulady.”

Moment of introspection

Through the grieving process, the Banomoya hitmaker has had many revelations and moments to introspect.

“I just wanna discuss God, if he exists,” he said.

“My mother was one of the most faithful people I know, kept the loyalty and faith in her God,” he said.

“She prayed on average twice a day, sometimes overnight. I used to listen to her cry in prayer throughout the night. Because my room was right next to hers,” he said.

“But oh boy, she suffered. I saw in her eyes how excruciating the pain was; she walked. And I could hear her breathe through the pain in the most difficult gasps through her mouth. She went through financial exhaustion.”

He said that through this, people who love her like him also suffered looking at her go through all that.

Wants answers from God

“What kind of a sick God allows all this to happen if he is all-powerful and all-knowing? What kind of sick plan is at play here?”

After renovating her house in 2018, he gifted her a Mercedes-Benz for Christmas.

He said that although his mom didn’t understand the music business, she eventually supported him.

“She would say, ‘Go be a policeman, soldier, or taxi driver. Your time is running out, and your son is growing’,” he said.

“I have lost the oldest person who loved me through all my flaws. The only person in this world I can share anything with without being judged.”

“But guess what? She is dead, and for some reason, there’s a God that is all-powerful and capable of everything and anything that is orchestrating all this as part of his plan,” he added.

“If she had to die, let her die. But not like this, not to a point she can’t speak or hold her own hand up.”

