Prince Kaybee’s ‘Milani’ wine wins a gold medal

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Prince Kaybee Instagram

Award-winning DJ and now businessman Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has shared that his recently launched wine Milani has won a gold medal.

Milani was honoured at the 2022 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits, particularly the 2020 Shiraz, which brought home the gold.

Milani consists of a pinot noir rose and shiraz and is available online.

“They say every story has a morale, in this case, it’s winning,” he wrote.

