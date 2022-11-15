Prince Kaybee’s ‘Milani’ wine wins a gold medal

Award-winning DJ and now businessman Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has shared that his recently launched wine Milani has won a gold medal.
Milani was honoured at the 2022 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits, particularly the 2020 Shiraz, which brought home the gold.
Milani consists of a pinot noir rose and shiraz and is available online.
“They say every story has a morale, in this case, it’s winning,” he wrote.
They say every story has a morale, in this case its winning.
2022 Michealangelo International Wine & Sprits Gold Medalist. 🍷MILANI🍷 pic.twitter.com/SjecWNiFep
— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 14, 2022
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here