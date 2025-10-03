‘Producer Casswell P was musical genius who didn’t have lot friends’

Family, friends, and peers gathered at the AMPD Studios in Newtown, Johannesburg, for the memorial service of Producer and DJ Pontsho Casswell Ramothwala, fondly known as Casswell P.

On Thursday evening, October 2, AMPD Studios in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, was filled to capacity with mourners paying their respects to Limpopo producer Casswell P.

The 31-year-old died on Sunday, September 29, after being hospitalised for three weeks.

Casswell P suffered from lung complications after struggling to breathe and was admitted to Edenvale General Hospital. Family confirmed the possibility of an Asthma attack.

Quiet person with magic touch

Speaking at his memorial service, BET award-winner Makhadzi said Casswell helped in producing her album African Queen 2.0, released in 2022.

“He was a shy and very quiet person. But he loved his music and was always in the studio working. We will miss Casswell for his creativity and magic touch,” Makhadzi said.

Vocalist Donald Moatshe worked with Casswell P on the song Lerato, where he helped to revive his career when he was ready to give up on music.

“He came into my life when I was about to give up on the music industry,” Donald said.

“I had become tired of the music industry. But he came in and revived my love which birthed the song, Lerato. We were hoping to make more music together.”

Outside of music, Donald wanted Casswell P to work on his social skills.

“We always fought about him always being indoors and never going out to meet people and socialise,” he joked.

Positive impact on music career

“He was always working and never had a lot of friends.”

Singer Nobuhle Khuzwayo shared how the song titled Can’t Get, she made with Casswell P changed her life.

“I started getting bookings last year, in December, because of that song,” she said.

“It completely changed my life. I will forever be grateful to him for the impact he had on my life.”

Caswell P’s homeboy and the founder of Wanitwa Mos Productions, Kgaogelo “Master KG” Moagi, shared a story of how they met before fame, back home in Limpopo.

“We became close back home. When I moved to Johannesburg, he still took time to check up on me, Master KG said.

“When I started Wanitwa Mos, he joined and became one of the producers. He always worked hard, and his career was starting to grow. We were seeing the progress. His music was getting a lot of streams, and people were starting to recognize the name. But sadly, this happened.”

A tearful Master KG said his death came while he was travelling for work and feeling helpless. They had been planning to release Casswell Ps’ album early in 2026.

“But sadly, he passed away.”