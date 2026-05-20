Production company clears Bonko Khoza after probe into misconduct allegations

Production company Bomb Productions has broken its silence following explosive social media allegations involving actor Bonko Khoza and actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, saying an internal investigation found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate claims of abuse or harassment on set.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the production company said it was compelled to clarify the processes followed after Nokwe-Mseleku raised concerns relating to an intense scene filmed as part of a serial killer storyline.

The company stressed that sexual abuse allegations are taken seriously and said the safety and dignity of cast and crew remained a priority throughout the production process.

According to the statement, Nokwe-Mseleku’s concerns were immediately escalated and triggered consultations and an internal investigation involving producers, directors and key personnel who were present during filming.

“The investigation concluded without sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations,” the statement reads.

Actors fully clothed during filming

Bomb Productions maintained that the controversial scene was not a sex scene, but rather a violent scene linked to the show’s serial killer storyline.

The company said both actors were fully clothed during filming, and no simulated sex was requested or required.

It further revealed that a safety officer, not an intimacy coach, had been appointed to monitor rehearsals and filming because of the nature of the scene.

The production company said the intensity and nature of the scene had allegedly been disclosed to cast members before contracts were signed, while consent and comfort levels were reportedly checked multiple times during rehearsals and filming.

According to the statement, both actors were informed they could stop filming or call cut at any stage if they felt uncomfortable.

The company also said there were “no indications of anything untoward” during rehearsals or filming, adding that Nokwe-Mseleku’s emotional performance was consistent with the demands of the scene.

Following the allegations, production on set was halted for the remainder of the day while meetings and consultations were arranged the next day to investigate the matter further.

Khoza turned down request for an apology

The statement further claims that Nokwe-Mseleku requested a formal apology letter from Khoza, but the actor allegedly declined because he did not agree with the allegations made against him.

The production company said emotional support was offered to the actress at the production’s expense and that legal counsel, together with SWIFT (Sisters Working in Film & Television), had also been consulted during the process.

The company acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and the public reaction surrounding the matter.

“We have strived to ensure a process that is careful, fair and lawful for both parties,” the statement concluded.

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