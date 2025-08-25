Queen Nandi claps back after controversial episode of new TV show: ‘I’m no freeloader’

Reality TV star Nandipha Mlobi, popularly known as Queen Nandi, has set tongues wagging and social media on fire after the explosive premiere of her new show, Nandi and the Rev.

The first episode, which aired on Sunday, left viewers fuming, many calling the show a circus that tramples on faith and family values.

Some accused Nandi of being shamelessly insensitive, while others suggested the drama was cooked up to chase clout.

On the first episode, the cameras followed Nandi, her husband Mawuzole Mlobi, and their six children as they swapped a cramped one-room for a flashy rented pad in Sandton.

However, the initial excitement quickly faded as the strains in their marriage became apparent.

Viewers were stunned as Mawuzole, unemployed for about three years, admitted they were living off handouts.

In a heartbreaking confession, he revealed: “Nandi wants this flamboyant, lavish life while I count the costs. We’re broke. Sometimes I can’t even provide for the kids to go to school; it breaks me.”

Fans criticise Nandi

Nandi faced immediate criticism from fans who labelled her as selfish and greedy, accusing her of putting undue pressure on her struggling husband.

But Nandi clapped back. In an interview with Sunday World, she dismissed the criticism, insisting she is no freeloader.

“I’m a hustler. I work as a content creator, I act, and I run an events company. People mustn’t think I’m broke. People must also understand that the show is raw, unscripted, and a true reflection of a marriage.

“People hate it because it’s real. Married couples go through struggles but won’t admit it. I expected backlash because the truth makes people uncomfortable.”

She said that the hate mainly came from bitter single women.

“The attacks are coming from women who are failing in their relationships. They cry daily over men who’ve never even paid lobola for them, yet they judge me,” she said, adding that viewers have not seen anything yet.

“The first episode was just the beginning. Yes, we fight, but you’ll also see love, laughter, and good times. My marriage is intact.”

Attempts to get a comment from Mawuzole were unsuccessful.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content