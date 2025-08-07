Queen Nandi opens up on new show, and critics: ‘I was called a Jezebel’

In a time where social media often paints marriage as a fairy tale, Nandi & The Rev is breaking the mould.

The Mzansi Magic reality series follows Nandi and her husband Rev Zole Mlombi, a real-life Christian couple who let the cameras in on the messy middle ground of love, betrayal, tradition, faith, and forgiveness.

Marriage is commitment

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Nandi said: “People are sold perfection. Then when their own marriage doesn’t look like Rose and Jack on Titanic, they think it’s a scam. But marriage is commitment, not a feeling.”

Nandi, affectionately known as Queen Nandi or Mamfundisi, is a mom, actress, entrepreneur, and an unapologetically bold woman of faith. But she’s also known for shaking the church table.

“Being cheated on, as a pastor’s wife, is humiliating,” she said.

“But I had to choose whether I’d rather stay and rebuild or walk away. My husband chose to fight for us, and I respect that.”

During filming, Nandi reflected on Ephesians 5:25.

Surviving infidelity

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. I saw my husband crucify himself daily for our family,” she says.

Nandi grew up in a strictly Christian home. So, marrying into Xhosa traditions was a culture shock.

“From lobola to ukunyuka nengalo, I was clueless,” she laughs.

“But now I understand the iziyalo zobufazi — the wisdom shared by married women. That advice helped shape me into the wife I am.”

Still, not everyone has embraced her approach.

“People called me a Jezebel for being an actress or dressing up,” she said. “But my Bible says come as you are, and I came as me.”

In 2023, the Mlombis faced a public scandal with Rev Zole’s unfair dismissal from work. This was followed by an illegal eviction. Critics accused them of seeking attention.

Public scandal

“It made me look like a fraud,” says Nandi.

“But I’m just a woman trying to create a life for my kids. We kept filming through the chaos, because this is real life.”

She says their transparency has become a mirror for many couples struggling behind closed doors.

“We let each other be, even when it’s uncomfortable. That’s what marriage is: raw and refining.”

Nandi praises Milagro Concepts, the production house behind the show, for treating their story with sensitivity and professionalism.

“They allowed us to be ourselves. And we trusted them with our lives.” She also thanks Mzansi Magic: “They didn’t just give us a platform. They gave us a ministry.”

Beyond the show, Nandi has big dreams.

Future dreams

“I’m going back to acting, I want to learn to DJ — yes, DJ Mamfundisi!” she laughs.

“And I’m growing the Mlombi Foundation, which supports families and promotes healthy homes.

“God qualifies the unqualified,” she said. “My life is my sermon not from the pulpit, but from how I live.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content