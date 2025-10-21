Queen Nandi vows to die in her marriage after tattooing ex-boyfriend’s name

Reality TV star Queen Nandi Mlombi has finally addressed the controversial tattoo of her ex-boyfriend, which caused chaos in her marriage to Mawuzole Mlombi, a man of the cloth.

In the latest episode of her reality show, which aired on Sunday, tensions erupted between the couple when her husband confronted her about the tattoo.

The explosive argument quickly became one of the show’s most talked-about moments on social media.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, Queen Nandi said the tattoo was not about love or betrayal but rather about “teaching her husband a lesson”.

Still committed to her marriage

“I was trying to show someone that I’m not a p***ss,” she said bluntly.

“My father is an ex-convict, and he taught me that you don’t just attack someone; you must give at least three warnings. So that’s how the tattoo came about.”

She also revealed that the relationship between her father and husband has deteriorated, stating that she prefers it that way.

“They don’t have a good relationship, and I like it that way. Zole’s family doesn’t like me, yet my parents treated him like their son.

“They loved him too much until he did wrong things; then my father remembered that he’s not his child.”

Despite their public fight and ongoing marital tension, Queen Nandi insisted she remains committed to her marriage.

“I’m still married, and that’s all you need to know. We made vows and vowed to stay together until death, so I have no intention of leaving. I’ll die in this marriage.

“My marriage is like peeing in your pants: everyone can see it, but only you feel the warmth.

“The reality is that marriage is like a boxing match; we’re in the boxing ring right now. After this stage, we’ll be cruising.”

Unapologetic authenticity

Despite describing herself as a submissive wife, Queen Nandi acknowledged that she can become vindictive when pushed too far.

She also stressed that she has no regrets about her personality or decisions.

“I’m not going to apologise for who I am. It took me over 20 years to love and accept myself,” she said.

“I’m not here to impress anyone. If people don’t like me, they can unfollow me; I don’t care.”

Queen Nandi’s reality show centres around her family and personal life, and she has become known for her fiery personality and unapologetic authenticity.

She has frequently become a trending topic due to her audacious remarks and public arguments.

Her husband also makes an appearance on the show with her, and viewers’ reactions to their frequently tense marriage have been conflicted.

In the past, Queen Nandi has stated that she wants to depict “real married life”, unscripted and unfiltered, even when it becomes chaotic.

