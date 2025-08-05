Queen Nandi’s rollercoaster: From eviction drama to Mzansi Magic

Queen Nandi, the indomitable Nandipha Mlombi, is back in the spotlight with a new reality show, Nandi & The Rev, premiering on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on August 24 at 7pm.

The series follows Nandi and her husband, Reverend Thabo Mlombi, as they navigate the fallout of a public downfall, rebuilding their marriage and family under intense scrutiny.

Eviction saga

This comes on the heels of a high-profile eviction saga that gripped Mzansi earlier this year, cementing Nandi’s reputation as a resilient figure who thrives amid adversity.

In April, Nandi faced a public storm when she was evicted from a Bedfordview mansion. Milagro Concepts, the production company behind her previous appearances, confirmed she had rented the property from April 14 to May 25 2025 for filming.

The eviction, however, turned ugly when Nandi claimed it was illegal. She alleged unfair treatment by landlord Vuyiseka Mfeqeka. In a viral Facebook Live video, Nandi detailed her side, sparking heated debates on X. Mfeqeka countered that the eviction aligned with the rental agreement. And Milagro Concepts supported this, stating all terms were met.

The eviction drama only amplified Nandi’s resolve. Known for her cultural pride and authenticity. She often weaves expressions like “umntase” into her narrative, and channelled her energy into supporting others. She even aided Mfeka with housing solutions before their fallout.

Her resilience shone through as she proposed her “eCottage” concept. A testament to her real estate ambitions and hope for a second chance.

Test of wills

Now, Nandi & The Rev promises an unfiltered look at the Mlombis’ journey. Once celebrated as pulpit stars, they lost their home and stability. This tested their marriage and their children’s trust.

Nandi’s fierce tenacity and Thabo’s quest for redemption drive the narrative. It explores whether love and faith can mend their fractured family.

Mzansi Magic, with its 23.8% prime-time audience share and over 2 million daily viewers, is the perfect stage for Nandi’s comeback.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels, expressed delight at the series.

“Nandi & The Rev is raw, real, and deeply personal. It’s the kind of story our viewers connect with,” she said.

Produced with the same authenticity as The Ranakas and Uthando Nes’thembu, the show is set to dominate Sunday nights.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content