Queen of Valentine’s Lerato Kganyago blue-ticks the day of love

As her fans anxiously awaited on Wednesday, media personality Lerato Kganyago – dubbed the queen of Valentine’s Day – sadly blue-ticked the occasion.

Thami Ndlala, Kganyago’s husband, is well-known for going above and beyond for his spouse.

He had previously reserved a 94 000-seat FNB Stadium for her, complete with a private chef and a performance by Zonke Dikana for Kganyago.

Kganyago received extravagant gifts on a different Valentine’s Day, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a boutique hotel.

She cleared the air and revealed that she was the owner of AMOUR Restaurant in addition to being a co-owner of the 12 On Hillel property, following claims to the contrary.

Her spouse arranged for Kenny Latimore to serenade her when he flew her to the US in 2023.

This year, Kganyago has seemingly blue-ticked the day of love. Due to people’s curiosity about what she would be doing on Valentine’s Day, she was trending throughout the day.

A video of Skomota’s Valentine’s Day celebration went viral, leading some fans to speculate that the social media sensation will take Kganyago’s place.

This is how some of Mzansi’s celebrities spent their Valentine’s Day.

Thuli Phongolo

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo shared sexy snaps of herself, which had people drooling all over her curvacious body.

Phongolo shared that she enjoyed Valentine’s Day, and fans are wondering if she spent the day with DJ Maphorisa or a new man in her life.

Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn Mkhize, who always goes over the top when it comes to photo shoots, shared snaps of herself looking like she was entering the pink gates of heaven.

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani

Simphiwe Ngema and the father of her child, Tino Chinyani, also shared pictures of their photo shoot, which looked rather boring.

She said that for the couple, every day is Valentine’s Day.

Khosi Twala

Khosi Twala, the winner of Big Brother Titans, made the decision to go for a sexier and more enjoyable photo shoot in which she was doused in red petals.

Cyan Boujee

