Radio presenter’s father found alive after suspected kidnapping

Karabo Ntshweng, a former YOTV television presenter and 5FM radio host, recently revealed that her father had gone missing.

Ntshweng announced the disappearance of her father, Fana Joseph Ngobesa, on social media over the weekend.

She revealed that her father was abducted outside his gate in Danville, Pretoria.

Additionally, she stated at the time that she believed he might be driven around Johannesburg in a Ford Kuga.

Ntshweng provided an update on Thursday morning, noting that her father had been located alive but in a critical condition.

At the time, he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Social media helped so much. Apparently one of the nurses saw my post and recognised that she had been attending to my dad, who was brought into the hospital,” she wrote.

Ntshweng, the family spokesperson, told Sunday World that as a family, they discovered her father was missing after a family member noticed that he had not been home.

Family relieved and thankful

“There were witnesses who told us that there was a car that sped off in front of his gate; we do not know much for now, which is why everything is still under investigation,” she said.

She added that her father arrived at the hospital after being discovered by an ambulance.

According to Ntshweng, the family is doing well and concentrating on his recuperation, but he is in a poor state in the hospital and is unable to explain what actually transpired.

“We are relieved and thankful to everybody that helped us search for him on social media because that is what helped,” she said.

“My aunt opened a case at the Pretoria West police station in Pretoria, and we are still waiting for investigations.

“We cannot really say much about what happened; we are waiting for him to recover so we can put the pieces together.”

