Radio veteran KG Moeketsi to take SAfm to court over dismissal

Veteran radio presenter Kgomotso “KG” Moeketsi has broken her silence over her dismissal from SAfm, accusing the public broadcaster of an unfair process, and announcing plans to challenge her termination in the High Court.

In a detailed public statement released on Wednesday, Moeketsi said her contract with SAfm was terminated on July 15 after an internal investigation led by the station’s programme manager, Ferdinand Mabalane.

Moeketsi said she had initially chosen to remain silent out of respect for the SABC and in the hope that her concerns would be addressed internally, but claimed repeated attempts to engage executives and board members yielded no meaningful response.

“I feel compelled to share my experience, not only for myself, but for the many freelancers and independent contractors who often feel powerless when faced with decisions that can dramatically alter their livelihoods,” she said.

Tension with station manager Mabalane

The broadcaster also alleged that tensions between her and Mabalane predated their time at SAfm.

According to Moeketsi, when Mabalane was introduced to staff earlier this year, he publicly suggested that Moeketsi had contributed to his departure from Kaya FM years ago.

Moeketsi denied the claim, saying their professional relationship at Kaya FM was brief and that she had no involvement in Mabalane’s exit.

Technical failures at SAfm

The presenter further claimed that a series of technical failures at SAfm preceded the disciplinary process.

She said on May 30, during her music programme, that faulty equipment complicated the broadcast before a listener took offence at what she described as a light-hearted response to a song request sent via WhatsApp.

Moeketsi admitted responding: “Why don’t you play it for yourself though?” before ending the conversation and deleting the message after the listener became upset.

The following day, she said, the station suffered a far more serious technical breakdown, forcing main control to take over programming for nearly two hours.

She claimed she expected management’s focus to be on the transmission failure but was instead questioned about the WhatsApp exchange with the listener.

Days later, she was suspended.

Moeketsi further alleged that she never received her suspension letter due to storage issues on her cellphone and only discovered she had been removed from the schedule when she arrived at the station to present her programme.

She said she later submitted her response to the charge sheet within the required deadline but was never informed of additional allegations that were being investigated.

According to Moeketsi, she instructed attorneys to seek her reinstatement, arguing that the disciplinary process was inconsistent with the protections contained in his two-year contract, which commenced on April 1.

She also claimed that payment for a programme she had already presented was withheld despite an audio recording confirming the broadcast had taken place.

“To this day, I have not been compensated for that programme,” she said.

‘I have decided that I will not walk away’

Moeketsi stressed that her legal challenge is not about reclaiming her job.

“What I want is accountability and an independent assessment of whether the terms of my contract were honoured and whether the actions taken against me were fair,” she said.

The veteran broadcaster, who said she would have celebrated 30 years in radio this year, revealed that she is raising funds to finance the legal battle.

She added that several presenters and freelancers had privately contacted her, claiming they had experienced similar treatment but lacked the financial resources to challenge it.

“I have decided that I will not walk away,” she said.

Sunday World has approached the broadcaster for comment and will update the story once a response is received.

Read more: SAfm broadcaster Nonkululeko Mantula granted bail over Russian war scandal

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