Rapper Drake’s diss track lawsuit ‘set to test limits of free speech’

Canadian-US rap superstar Drake\u2019s explosive defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) is shaking up the music industry. Filed in January 2025 in New York\u2019s Southern District Court, the 81-page complaint targets UMG\u2019s promotion of Kendrick Lamar\u2019s blistering diss track Not Like Us, which labels Drake a \u201ccertified pedophile\u201d and his associates as predators. The song, a 2025 Grammy sweeper and centrepiece of Lamar\u2019s Super Bowl halftime show, has, per Drake\u2019s filing, caused \u201cirreparable harm to reputation, emotional distress, and physical danger\u201d. The lawsuit cites a shooting at Drake\u2019s Toronto home and vandalism of his businesses as fallout from UMG\u2019s \u201creckless\u201d campaign. The amended complaint, filed on April 16, 2025, pulls no punches. Character assassination \u201cIt was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist,\u201d read the documents. UMG is accused of exposing \u201cmillions more who had never before heard the song\u201d to defamatory lyrics. It notes that Lamar omitted \u201cpedophile\u201d from the performance because nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a \u201ccertified pedophile\u201d. Drake\u2019s team slams UMG for choosing corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists. Record giant clapped back UMG clapped back in March in response to the initial complaint. It called the lawsuit \u201cfrivolous and reckless\u201d in their motion to dismiss. They argue Lamar\u2019s lyrics are \u201crhetorical hyperbole\u201d protected by the First Amendment. The lyrics are not factual claims. They highlighted Drake\u2019s own UMG-promoted diss track Family Matters, which accused Lamar of domestic abuse. \u201cDrake has been pleased to use UMG\u2019s platform to promote tracks levelling similarly incendiary attacks at Lamar.\u201d True test of free speech, label liability On April 2, a judge allowed discovery. It granted Drake access to Lamar\u2019s contracts and UMG executive compensation details. UMG called this an undue burden in court filings. Legal experts doubt Drake\u2019s chances, citing precedents protecting rap lyrics as artistic expression. However, some warn that Lamar\u2019s specific accusations could be seen as factual by a jury. With a hearing set for June 30, 2025, the case tests the limits of free speech and label liability. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content