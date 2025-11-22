Rapper Maraza comes out from under the radar with a new record label

South African rapper Sphamandla Mhlongo, known as Maraza, has launched a music record label titled Spill Academy with business partner Bulie Nazo.

They currently have one contractually signed artist to the label – being Maraza, and three in development. Maraza has never been signed to a major label and says he has always been free to create music with no pressure.

He believes he can now run the music business while still contributing as a creative.

“We are a full-service record label, which means we make music and build generation-defining musicians,” he told Sunday World.

He plans to do things differently compared to what he has witnessed at other recording labels.

Scouting for new talent

“Spilli Academy puts a really big focus on something that record labels used to do regularly, which is to scout for and develop undiscovered talent. We’re not just looking for the flavour of the month or the next viral sensation,” he said.

“We’re looking for future superstars who will have a career that we can be part of for years to come.”

The 37-year-old from Stanger, in KwaZulu-Natal, has remained under the radar.

“Besides dealing with a host of radical personal changes, I have not been as quiet as implied,” he said.

“That said, however, I did take a long break from selling music. This is where I think the ‘Maraza is quiet’ sentiment comes from. I address all the finer details of why that break was taken on my upcoming album, titled Uno. But one of the reasons is I fell out of love with this industry. I don’t want to spill all, and would rather have people hear it in the upcoming album,” he said.

Maraza has, in the past, opened up about battles with mental wellness and falling into a depression. All was due to being overwhelmed by fame and pressure to constantly release hits.

Dealing with depression, mental health

He had to take time off, go back home to Stanger, and introspect before “losing himself”.

He told Sunday World that he dealt with many challenges.

“Where do I even start? I, too, like many, have not been fairly compensated for my music, like so many,” he said.

“I have struggled to get my music on the radio and TV. The biggest struggle for me was reconciling the fact that being in music means also being in the business of superstardom.”

But he added that in order to survive show business, one must have emotional stability and a strong support system.

“An ethical record label is just as important, and that’s what we aim to do at Spilli Academy.”

Starting over

His latest single Ngibale Nami features rising star LilyFaith and Spilli Academy incubation effort Nilo Soundz.

“This song is beyond music for me. It’s a prayer and a plea to all the higher powers you and I believe in. We are begging to have our name on the list of future success stories.”

Starting a record label, and returning to the music business with the release of his 17-track album Village In The Trap II in June are just one of his highlights of 2025 as it draws to an end.

“Releasing Village In The Trap II this year was by far one of the best things I have achieved in the last three years. It showed me that my people are still around. And they still yearn for what I have to offer,” he said.

“The cherry on top is also establishing Spilli Academy and the partnership between me and Bulie Nazo. This is collaboration of passionate minds with deep experience in the fields of music production. In engineering, marketing and public relations. It is what makes Spilli Academy a label that’s not just here to stay. But one that is here to redefine what staying power looks like.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content