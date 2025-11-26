Rapper Shebeshxt’s lawyer races against time as state adds six more charges

Lot Ramusi, the legal representative of wayward Lekompo music artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke, will have to up his game if he hopes to secure bail for his client when the controversial musician appears in the Polokwane High Court on Thursday.

Ramusi admitted that he was caught off guard when the court announced that six additional charges from previous incidents would be added to the current attempted murder case faced by the Lebowakgomo-born artist.

“I was not aware of the previous charges and their merit. I still need to consult with Chauke to get clarity. And I needed more time to study these added cases. So that we can see whether the state has a tight case against my client,” said Ramusi.

He said his intention is to secure bail for the musician. And he argued that Chauke stands to lose significantly if he remains behind bars.

Fully booked festive season gigs

“He has a lot to lose if he doesn’t get bail. As you might know that he is one of the most fully booked artists for performances throughout the festive season,” he added.

The six outstanding charges that the state has merged with Shebeshxt’s current attempted murder docket include three counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, malicious damage to property and robbery with intent to cause bodily harm. A warrant of arrest linked to these charges was issued in 2023, and remained active.

“I will need to go through each and every charge so that I understand the merit of each one. [Then] we can determine whether the state’s case is weak or lacks substance,” said Ramusi. He described the state’s decision to add the charges as an “ambush”.

The 30-year-old musician’s latest case stems from a shooting incident on October 19. This happened along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane.

Attempted murder charge

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba previously reported that the suspect allegedly got involved in an argument with another driver before firing multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. A 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The case was initially opened at Westernburg SAPS. But it was later transferred to the Provincial Investigation Unit for further probing. Police secured a warrant on Tuesday and executed it the following day. During the operation, officers also seized two of the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis.

