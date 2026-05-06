Rashaka Muofhe hits back at ‘smear campaign’, threatens legal action

TV producer Rashaka Muofhe has broken his silence, firing back at what he describes as a calculated smear campaign aimed at damaging his name and business interests.

In a statement issued through legal representatives, Muofhe dismisses allegations circulating in industry and media circles as “false, malicious and legally actionable”.

The boss of Bakwena Productions, which has produced Pound for Pound, Losing Lerato and Pimville says the claims stem from commercial agreements he entered into in 2024, during a turbulent period in the broadcasting space following the shutdown of BET Africa. According to the statement, those deals were made in good faith to protect productions, safeguard jobs and ensure continuity for cast and crew.

‘Distortion of agreements’

Muofhe maintains that all agreements were lawful, included strict confidentiality clauses and required significant concessions on his part to stabilise operations.

However, he now claims he is the target of a coordinated effort to distort those agreements and tarnish his reputation.

“This is not a dispute of fact, it is an attempt at reputational coercion,” the statement reads.

Mismanaged funds claims

Among the accusations he is pushing back against are claims that he mismanaged funds for personal gain, allegations he flatly denies, calling them baseless and defamatory.

He insisted his record speaks for itself, citing the creation of thousands of jobs through his productions and his role in building black-owned content in the local television industry.

The statement further alleges that those behind the claims have gone as far as interfering with business relationships and spreading damaging narratives about his professional conduct.

‘My silence is not a weakness’

Muofhe says he has so far remained silent due to legal obligations and ongoing engagements but warns that his patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

“All defamatory statements are being documented. Legal action is under consideration, and any further publication of false claims will be met with immediate legal consequences,” the statement warns.

While taking a hard line, Muofhe says he remains committed to the growth of the South African film and television sector and is open to resolving disputes through proper legal channels.

But he makes one thing clear: he will not allow his name or legacy to be dragged through the mud.

“The record will be corrected. The facts will be tested. And accountability will follow.”

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