Reality television star and model Ratile Mabotja has broken her silence since the death of her estranged husband Elias Mabitsela. Mabitsela, a successful businessman, committed suicide at his luxury home in the ritzy suburb of Saddlebrook Estate, northern Joburg, by shooting himself in the bedroom of their mansion.\u00a0 Taking to her social media accounts this week, Mabotja said although it has been a month since the father of her three children died, the grief remains heavy. "I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and my online family and friends. "Each kind word, prayer, and gesture has brought us comfort and healing during this turbulent time. Thank you for standing by us, embracing us with kindness and strength," she wrote. "A special thank you to @cartelfuneralhome_ for your compassionate assistance in honouring Mabitsela with a dignified send-off. We could not have done it so well without your dedicated service and commitment." Meanwhile, Sunday World reported that there was drama following Mabitsela's death. The drama started when Mabotja\u2019s mother-in-law and her daughter Lauren Mabitsela arrived at the posh mansion shortly after his suicide. They, alleged the family friend, took his cellphones and his luxury wristwatch without the beauty queen\u2019s permission. This sparked an argument, which erupted in front of the police who came to the scene, between Mabotja and her in-laws. After temperatures cooled, Mabotja\u2019s in-laws left with her estranged husband\u2019s cellphones and watch. It is alleged that the tension moved into higher gear a few days later when Mabotja\u2019s in-laws rejected her decision to bury her husband at the Fourways Memorial Park.\u00a0 Mabotja stood her ground and insisted that Mabitsela should be buried next to the home of his children, saying that as his wife she was entitled to make the final decision. Also Read:\u00a0Oratile and in-laws in tug-of-war over hubby\u2019s burial\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0