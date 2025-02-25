R&B star Presss survives attempted hijacking and robbery

R&B crooner Preston "Presss" Sihlangu survived an attempted hijacking and robbery on the N4 highway at the weekend. On Monday, Sihlangu posted about his horrifying experience on his Instagram stories. "I want to take an opportunity to reach out to all my fans and supporters following last night's unsettling incident on the N4 while en route to Rustenburg for work," wrote Sihlangu. Following the attempted robbery and hijack, the musician disclosed that he was unharmed. He wrote: "While I cannot disclose the specific details of what transpired, I can reassure you that I am okay. Your heartfelt messages have meant the world to me during this time." Over the weekend, Sunday World reported that Sihlangu's failure to show up for a scheduled event devastated fans. He was scheduled to be the main act at a Valentine's Day show at The Quirinale in Barberton, Mpumalanga. R15 000 deposit paid After Sihlangu disappeared a few days prior to the musical performance, the event's organisers decided to call it off. A R15 000 deposit was paid to him in exchange for his participation in the February 16 show. His most recent double album was released in December, and many were excited to dance to it live for the first time. The turn of events, according to event organiser Reshen Mahlangu, had been a nightmare. He mentioned that they had booked the musician, reserved a venue, and sent out promotional materials. According to the event organisers, the singer vanished without a trace when it was time for final confirmations. Mahlangu claimed that as the event approached, panic broke out when messages were ignored and calls to the musician went unanswered. He continued by saying that he used his contacts in Johannesburg to find the missing singer as time was running out. Also Read:\u00a0Presss ghosts Valentine\u2019s gig, leaving organisers fuming Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0