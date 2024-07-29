Reality star Liz Prins who featured on the Ultimate Girls Trip South Africa, has shared that the one thing she could change about the trip is a comment she made to Christall. Liz on the show at the final dinner said Christall cannot have trauma because she is white. "At that moment, I was just mad at all of them. I am very sorry about that. I even sent Christall an apology because that was really not nice, and I felt bad about it. But she and I have spoken about it, and I have said that I am sincerely sorry," said Liz. Liz shares that unlike The Real Housewives of Gqeberha, she actually got along with all of the ladies and formed friendships with them. Fashionable and have sense of humour "They are fashionable and have a sense of humour, very different from the ladies of The Real Housewives of Gqeberha." She says the best part about being a\u00a0reality television star is the love that she receives. "The fact that so many people will message me and show me love makes me feel overwhelmed. I appreciate the love and support of my fans. I love reading what they have to say." Liz believes The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made her more recognisable. She believes there are now more people who got to know her. "Everywhere I go, people recognise me. But there is a downside to that: being a runner, I sometimes do not look my best and people will stop me while I am working out because they want pictures. But I do not mind it is the nature of the industry." She says being on the show was one of the best things that she has done in her life, and everything was very nice, from the travel to meeting the ladies. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content