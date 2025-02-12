Reality TV star Nonku Williams gushes over daughter’s latest feat

Reality TV star Nonku Williams has paid tribute to Nothile Williams, the daughter she has with late gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane, after Nothile recently graduated from high school.

The Real Housewives of Durban star recently penned a long, heartfelt message on her Facebook and Instagram pages, thanking Nothile, 17, for being a blessing in her life.

In the post, she revealed that she raised Nothile singlehandedly, adding that it was not easy, but worth it.

Gushing about her blessing

“From the moment I knew I was carrying you, my life changed forever. You were my answered prayer, my reason to push forward even through the toughest times,” reads the message.

“I remember driving myself to hospital the night you were born. The rain pouring down, my heart filled with equal parts fear and excitement. Because I knew that no matter what, you would be my greatest blessing,” she wrote.

“And now, here you are. A beautiful, intelligent, graceful young woman. Standing tall in a moment that marks just how far we’ve come. Raising you has been the greatest honour of my life.

Important milestone

“Through every challenge, every lesson, and every triumph, you have shown resilience, strength, and the kind of light that cannot be dimmed.

“Watching you step into this milestone reminds me that every sacrifice, every tear, and every prayer was worth it. You are everything I dreamed you would be and more.

“Nothile, my heart, my firstborn, my forever blessing may you continue to walk boldly. Know that you are loved beyond measure,” she said.

Nothile is one of the six children from Sfiso’s side. Her older sister is Nqobile Mzelemu and they are the only two girls. They are followed by Mawenza, Ngcweti Ncwane and Sduduzo Dlamini.

One of the late gospel star’s children

The late Sfiso had one child with Nonku, who is Nothile Williams.

His second daughter is Snqobile Mzelemu from another baby mama.

Then he had two boys from his wife, Ayanda Ncwane. They are Mawenza and Ngcweti.

Sfiso’s fifth child is Sduduzo Dlamini and Sduduzo’s mother is Pinky Dlamini.

The identity of the sixth child has never been disclosed. But Ayanda has always acknowledged that her husband has six children.

The name of the sixth child has never been disclosed in public, and the child was not even at Sfiso’s funeral.

